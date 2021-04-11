Advertisement

Wisconsin women’s soccer advances to Big Ten Tournament semifinals after PK victory

Claire Odmark celebrates her game-winning penalty kick to advance Wisconsin to the Big Ten...
Claire Odmark celebrates her game-winning penalty kick to advance Wisconsin to the Big Ten tournament semifinals.(Shane Fruchterman | Shane Fruchterman)
By George Balekji
Published: Apr. 11, 2021 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - In Paula Wilkins’ 28 years as collegiate soccer coach and countless years as a player, she’s won just one game in a penalty kick shootout. On Sunday at the McClimon Soccer Complex, she won her second ever in PKs.

After the Badgers fought back from a 1-0 first half deficit against Northwestern to tie the game at one in the 57th minute of regulation their Big Ten Tournament and post season hopes came down to penalty kicks. The game will go down as a 1-1 tie with Northwestern but the Badgers won it in PKs 4-2 to advance to the Big Ten semifinals.

Fifth year senior, Jordyn Bloomer had two huge saves, both with her feet and sophomore Claire Odmark had the game-winning penalty kick. Wisconsin will face Rutgers on Thursday on a neutral field at Penn State.

Northwestern struck first with a Lilly Gilbertson goal in the 37th minute to take that 1-0 lead into intermission. Cameron Murtha then scored off a Sammy Kleedtke assist to tie the game at one which went into overtime.

After two sudden death overtime periods both teams were still knotted at one. That’s when the Badgers made all four penalty kicks they shot while Northwestern made just two of four.

