A Mix of Clouds and Sun This Week

Little , if any precipitation is expected
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 6:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An area of low pressure is currently located over northern Minnesota. This low is holding nearly stationary and will move very little over the next 24 hours. It will begin to slowly make its way eastward later tomorrow and into Wednesday.

For today, mostly sunny or partly cloudy skies are expected with wind increasing through the midday. Wind gusts of up to 30 mph are expected by the afternoon.

Temperatures will turn a little cooler over the next few days.
More sunshine is coming up tomorrow with a few clouds and a slight chance of a shower or sprinkle later in the day. Cooler temperatures will be seen both Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the upper 40s.

Highs will return to the 50s for the end of the week, but low temperatures will remain on the cool side. Temperatures will bottom out in the 30s each day for the rest of the week.

