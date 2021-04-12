Advertisement

Bullet fired into Madison home nearly hits occupant

No injuries were reported.
Officers are investigating a shots fired incident on the city's west side.
Officers are investigating a shots fired incident on the city's west side.
By Nick Viviani
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 8:49 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man inside a home on Madison’s west side was nearly struck by bullet fired Sunday night from outside the house, the Madison Police Dept. reported.

A woman was also there as the bullet raced through the room, the department’s initial report stated. Investigators believe neither of them were the shooter’s intended target.

The incident occurred shortly after 9:30 p.m. in the 2900 block of Traceway Dr. Witnesses told officers they heard multiple gunshots in the area.

No injuries were reported and the incident remains under investigation.

