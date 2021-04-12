Advertisement

CDC chief urges Michigan to ‘close things down’ amid COVID-19 spike

Michigan has the highest rate of new COVID-19 infections nationwide, but no new restrictions
Michigan continues to be coronavirus hotspot
By Associated Press and ABC12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - The director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says Michigan should “close things down” to help address surging coronavirus infections.

Dr. Rochelle Walensky’s statement Monday comes as Gov. Gretchen Whitmer instead urges people to voluntarily restrict certain activities. Whitmer called for high schools to close for two weeks, youth sports to pause during that time and diners to consider takeout or outdoor seating instead of eating in dining rooms.

However, those recommendations are voluntary, so high schools, sports and restaurants can remain open if they follow other COVID-19 orders.

Whitmer wants the federal government to send additional doses to the state, but the administration of President Joe Biden has stuck with allocating proportionally by population.

Michigan currently has the highest rate of new coronavirus infections in the U.S.

Walensky says shutting down more activities in Michigan would help flatten the curve. Whitmer says this surge is different because of vaccines and, unlike a year ago, it’s known that masks are effective and testing and protective equipment are adequate.

