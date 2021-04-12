COVID-19 cases in health care workers rising

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The number of COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin health care workers has gone up over the past two weeks, the state’s top health agency notes.

The Department of Health Services reports Monday that there were 42 health care workers who experienced COVID-19 symptoms or had tested positive for the virus during the week of March 28.

The weeks prior of March 21 and March 14, there were 33 and 25 workers reported, respectively, with this criteria.

DHS confirmed 402 new COVID-19 cases overall in the state Monday, though cases are usually reported lower on the first work day of the week.

The seven-day rolling average has continued to go up this week, now sitting at 789 cases. This is the highest the seven-day average has been since it was reported at 806 cases on Feb. 13.

There have been 585,710 COVID-19 cases reported in Wisconsin since the start of the pandemic.

Thirty-four state residents were hospitalized Monday for COVID-19, bringing the total number of hospitalizations up to 288. This means there are 47 more patients hospitalized this week than the last week, as well as 76 more cases than last month.

There are also 72 patients in the ICU.

Three people have died from COVID-19 Monday, bringing the total number of COVID-19 deaths up to 6,680.

Nearly 400,000 COVID-19 vaccine administered last week

There were 394,345 COVID-19 vaccines administered last week, marking the highest week yet for vaccinations in the Badger State.

So far this week, DHS reports 9,195 doses have been administered.

There is nearly 25% of people in the state who have completed their vaccine series, while just over 37% have received at least one dose.

Nearly 10% more women have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine compared to men in the state, at 41.4% and 32.8%. For those who have completed their vaccine series, women are listed at 28.4% while men are at 20.2%. Women have consistently been ahead of men in terms of vaccinations over the past few months in Wisconsin.

Nearly half of Dane County residents have received at least one shot and nearly 32% have completed their vaccine series. The only other counties in South Central Wisconsin to be above 40% for first doses is Green and Iowa Counties.

Dodge County has also reached three in ten residents having received at least one COVID-19 shot Monday, meaning all counties in the South Central region are now at at least 30% for first doses.

