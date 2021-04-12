Dane Co. detectives investigate forced-entry burglaries of 2 businesses

MAZOMANIE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two burglaries of area businesses that occurred early Monday morning.

A suspect forced their way in to enter the Rookies Food & Spirits on Highway 14 in the Town of Mazomanie, according to the sheriff’s office Someone also forced entry into R & J Tavern on American Legion Street in the Village of Mazomanie.

Detectives and the department’s Crime Scene Unit are investigating both incidents. The sheriff’s office did not say what was stolen from the establishments.

Anyone who saw any suspicious activity at these locations overnight Monday is asked to call the Dane County Sheriff’s Office tip line at (608) 284-6900.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.