Deerfield man arrested on multiple child pornography counts

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 21-year-old Deerfield man was arrested Sunday on multiple allegations of child pornography.

According to the Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office, Daniel Munguia was booked into the Dane Co. jail on ten counts of possession of child pornography.

He currently remains in jail.

The Sheriff’s Office explained Munguia’s arrest came following an investigation that began when it alerted the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) task force to his alleged activities.

