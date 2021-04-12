Advertisement

Fox stands behind Tucker Carlson after ADL urges his firing

FILE - In this Thursday, March 2, 2107 file photo, Tucker Carlson, host of "Tucker Carlson...
FILE - In this Thursday, March 2, 2107 file photo, Tucker Carlson, host of "Tucker Carlson Tonight," poses for a photo in a Fox News Channel studio in New York.(AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
(AP) - Fox Corp. is standing behind Tucker Carlson after the Anti-Defamation League called for the company to fire the opinion host for defending the white-supremacist “great replacement” theory.

Fox CEO Lachlan Murdoch says in a letter that Carlson’s on-air complaints weren’t about replacement theory but rather voting rights.

The ADL argues that Carlson used white-supremacist language even if he claims he didn’t.

The replacement conspiracy theory holds that people of color are replacing white people in the West, enabled by Jews and progressive politicians.

