Hundreds flock to pop-up Covid vaccine clinic at Madison church

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Trinity United Methodist Church was packed with people Sunday afternoon, while hosting a pop-up Covid vaccine clinic.

Hundreds of people trailed inside the Madison church, walking outside Covid vaccinated. The clinic was held from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. with 600 shots available.

“When we looked out at 10 o’clock, there was a line around the church and down the block of people waiting to get vaccinated,” Rev. Breanna Illene, Trinity United Methodist Church Pastor said.

Rev. Illene volunteered to host the pop up clinic. The event was held through a partnership with Hayat pharmacy and Fitchburg Family Pharmacy.

Wisconsin area vaccine hunters and angels, a Facebook group dedicated to locating extra doses, helped to connect people to the vaccine. The community made the pop-up clinic a reality in less than 24 hours.

People were lining up for a shot feet away from a memorial honoring those who died from the virus.

”Every time you come to the church you have the somber remembrance of the pandemic,” she said.

But she said today sparked a new feeling.

“I think it’s exciting,” she said.

People of all ages waited in line for hours to check getting vaccinated off their list

“It was super fun and we met a lot of people in line,” Sydney Benzine, Verona resident said. “I might as well get it if it’s this easy.”

Some said it’s bringing them steps closer to normal.

“This is a space where everyone is welcome,” Rev. Illene said.

She explained setting up clinics in communities establishes trust and creates a safe space to get the shot.

“We had conversations with someone who called and said ‘hey I have a friend who’s undocumented. Is it a safe space because they’re scared to go to the doctors office?’” she said.

After months of navigating problems brought on by the pandemic, the pastor said today was an opportunity to be a part of the solution.

”It brings new energy, hope and life. That’s what the church should be,” Rev. Illene said.

The pastor said she’s open to holding another Covid vaccine clinic in the future.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.