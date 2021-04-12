Advertisement

Justices to hear arguments in sweeping environmental cases

In this Oct. 31, 2018, photo, hogs rest in a pen in a concentrated animal feeding operation, or...
In this Oct. 31, 2018, photo, hogs rest in a pen in a concentrated animal feeding operation, or CAFO, on the Gary Sovereign farm, in Lawler, Iowa.(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The state Supreme Court is set to hear oral arguments in a pair of far-reaching environmental lawsuits.

The cases could define the state Department of Natural Resources’ ability to regulate factory farms and high-capacity wells as well as how far state agencies can go when interpreting state law.  

Clean Wisconsin filed a lawsuit in 2015 arguing the DNR can require factory farms to monitor groundwater impact and limit the number of animals. The advocacy group filed another lawsuit in 2016 arguing the DNR must consider high-capacity wells’ cumulative effects on area groundwater.

Republican legislators argue a 2011 state law prohibits agencies from implementing standards not explicitly laid out in statute or rule The court will hear arguments in Monday morning.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heather and her children start an Easter hike on the Ice Age Trail
Gunfire narrowly misses hiking family in Lodi, mother shares terrifying experience
Madison police are responding to a shots fired incident at a BP gas station on S. Park St....
19-year-old woman arrested in Madison homicide; victim’s name released
This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), reveals...
35 linked to COVID-19 outbreak at Dane Co. childcare center
3 lanes were closed late Saturday night after a pedestrian was hit by a car.
Pedestrian dies after being struck by car Saturday night
A 5-year-old was found wandering on Rusk Ave. on Thursday evening after being left on a school...
5-year-old boy left on school bus found wandering in Madison

Latest News

Will Smith attends the premiere of "Gemini Man" in Los Angeles on Oct. 6, 2019, left, and...
Will Smith film departs Georgia over voting restrictions
Study: Most urban Wisconsin schools were virtual in December
File image
Wisconsin infrastructure has plenty of room to improve, White House finds
Robert Tucker
Milwaukee police issue missing person alert across southern Wisconsin