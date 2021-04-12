Advertisement

Madison gas prices fall over the past week following price surge

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison gas prices reportedly fell over the past week, following a surge in prices during February and March.

According to GasBuddy, prices in Madison have fallen three cents per gallon in the past week and are at an average price of $2.66 per gallon.

GasBuddy reports that these prices are one cent higher per gallon than a month ago and are $1.37 per gallon more than a year ago.

Head of petroleum analysis for the company, Patrick De Haan said after prices soared during the past two months, they have been holding near their yearly highs.

“For now, it feels like the risk of seeing the national average climb to $3/gal has been delayed by a recent surge in COVID-19 cases both here and abroad, limiting the upside to gasoline demand, but should things begin to improve, especially as we get closer to the start of the summer, we still have potential to see summer gas prices at their highest levels in years,” said De Haan. “Make no mistake, gas prices this year will be tied to the hip of the Covid situation.”

Nationally, GasBuddy said gasoline prices have fallen just over two cents per gallon over the past week, averaging in at $2.85 per gallon.

Here are the average prices for gas in Madison over the past decade:

  • April 12, 2020: $1.29/g (U.S. Average: $1.83/g)
  • April 12, 2019: $2.74/g (U.S. Average: $2.83/g)
  • April 12, 2018: $2.45/g (U.S. Average: $2.70/g)
  • April 12, 2017: $2.33/g (U.S. Average: $2.41/g)
  • April 12, 2016: $1.99/g (U.S. Average: $2.06/g
  • )April 12, 2015: $2.27/g (U.S. Average: $2.39/g)
  • April 12, 2014: $3.59/g (U.S. Average: $3.63/g)
  • April 12, 2013: $3.52/g (U.S. Average: $3.55/g)
  • April 12, 2012: $3.76/g (U.S. Average: $3.90/g)
  • April 12, 2011: $3.84/g (U.S. Average: $3.79/g)

