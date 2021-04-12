Madison issues warnings for Mifflin Street block parties

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Dept. is once again warning students and anyone else planning to participate in the Mifflin Street Block Party that the city did not authorize it and Madison Police Dept. officers will “strictly enforce” any violations.

Additionally, the city is reminding everyone potentially hosting an event that the same COVID-19 public health order applies here as it does anywhere else in the county. Anyone breaking a public health order is subject to a fine of at least $376, it notes.

The most relevant portions of the order, according to the city, limit indoor gatherings where food and drink are provided to 150 people and everyone must be properly socially distanced – even if that means reducing the number allowed inside.

Outdoor gatherings have no set cap, but everyone must have room to stay six feet away from each other.

While the coronavirus pandemic spurred those extra restrictions, the police department warns if they do respond to a house party they will be looking for and cracking down on:

Underage drinking: People who look under 21 will be asked for proof of their age;

Procuring alcohol: Anyone who provided alcohol to a minor will be cited. This includes when minors go into homes and help themselves to alcohol;

Dispensing alcohol: Nothing can be set up that resembles a bar;

Open intoxicants on a public street: A public street is considered from the sidewalk across the street to the other sidewalk;

Unreasonable noise: Those include loud people or loud music.

Finally, the police department plans to notify the University of Wisconsin if anyone is cited for illegal activity on or around April 24 for its Office of the Dean of Students and Office of Student Conduct and Community Standards to determine if further action is warranted.

