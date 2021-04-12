Advertisement

Madison West Club Football plays first game at Penn Park

By George Balekji
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 12:44 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Any opponent, any time, anywhere. Madison West Football Club embodied that saying for their first game of the season.

With Penn Park serving as their homefield, MWCF hosted Kingdom Prep out of Milwaukee for its first game of the season which ended in a 55-8 win for West Club Football.

Over a year into a pandemic no one could have ever imagined, parents of the West Club Football players can’t believe a city park is being used for their first game but grateful to finally see their sons play a game.

“To actually be able to see him play ball is unreal is a good way to put it.” Said Ben Buelow who’s son normally plays at LaFollette.

“Without my mask on, you could see how big my smile is. You know, it’s been pretty fantastic” said Joanna Ivey who was at Penn Park to see her son that is a junior at Madison West play his first game since October of 2019.

With MMSD not offering football for the alternate fall season Joanna also knows how important this opportunity is for her son and his teammates off the field.

“Just to have the kids out of the house, seeing eachother again. Playing sports, exercising, has been umm, you know really healing, right? It’s not just football but it’s been healing for all of these kids.”

Most Read

Heather and her children start an Easter hike on the Ice Age Trail
Gunfire narrowly misses hiking family in Lodi, mother shares terrifying experience
Madison police are responding to a shots fired incident at a BP gas station on S. Park St....
19-year-old woman arrested in Madison homicide; victim’s name released
3 lanes were closed late Saturday night after a pedestrian was hit by a car.
Car vs. pedestrian crash shuts down lanes of Hwy 151 at Stoughton Road
This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), reveals...
35 linked to COVID-19 outbreak at Dane Co. childcare center
3 lanes were closed late Saturday night after a pedestrian was hit by a car.
Pedestrian dies after being struck by car Saturday night

Latest News

Claire Odmark celebrates her game-winning penalty kick to advance Wisconsin to the Big Ten...
Wisconsin women’s soccer advances to Big Ten Tournament semifinals after PK victory
Wisconsin Illinois Softball
Badgers softball steal series with 3-2 walk-off win over Iowa
Brewers logo
García homers again, Brewers beat Cardinals 9-3
Graham Mertz at practice
Badgers football holds first open spring practice