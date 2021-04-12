Madison West Club Football plays first game at Penn Park

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Any opponent, any time, anywhere. Madison West Football Club embodied that saying for their first game of the season.

With Penn Park serving as their homefield, MWCF hosted Kingdom Prep out of Milwaukee for its first game of the season which ended in a 55-8 win for West Club Football.

Big time SHOUT-OUT to the @MadisonWestFB team getting their FIRST HOME WIN today. @GeorgeBalekji and I are proud of ALL of you!!!! pic.twitter.com/skEvW215Ww — Mike Jocko Jacques (@jockosports) April 10, 2021

Over a year into a pandemic no one could have ever imagined, parents of the West Club Football players can’t believe a city park is being used for their first game but grateful to finally see their sons play a game.

“To actually be able to see him play ball is unreal is a good way to put it.” Said Ben Buelow who’s son normally plays at LaFollette.

“Without my mask on, you could see how big my smile is. You know, it’s been pretty fantastic” said Joanna Ivey who was at Penn Park to see her son that is a junior at Madison West play his first game since October of 2019.

With MMSD not offering football for the alternate fall season Joanna also knows how important this opportunity is for her son and his teammates off the field.

“Just to have the kids out of the house, seeing eachother again. Playing sports, exercising, has been umm, you know really healing, right? It’s not just football but it’s been healing for all of these kids.”