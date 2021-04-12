Advertisement

Middleton PD: Water mains, hydrants to be flushed

Fire hydrant
Fire hydrant(AP Images)
Published: Apr. 11, 2021 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Middleton Water Utility will be flushing water mains and hydrants, according to the Middleton Police Department.

Police say the flushing will occur during the weeks of April 11-15 and April 18-22, between 7:00pm and 5:00am.

During the flushing process, area residents may notice hydrants open and water running in the streets, a release indicates. Additionally, water in the mains may become discolored for a short period of time--due to mineral deposits being dislodged during the flushing process.

Police added that the discolored water does not cause any adverse health effects. Though, it may taste different due to the increased minerals. 

If you notice that your water is discolored, run the cold water tap nearest to your water meter for a short period of time until the water runs clear, police say.

