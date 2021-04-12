Advertisement

Milwaukee man pleads guilty to illegally obtaining PPP loans

A gavel.
A gavel.(AP GraphicsBank)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A Milwaukee man accused of illegally obtaining more than $600,000 in federal loans meant for COVID-19 relief pleaded guilty Monday in federal court.

Stephen Smith pleaded guilty to one count of bank fraud. He is scheduled to be sentenced on July 14.

Authorities say the 42-year-old Smith fraudulently sought Paycheck Protection Program loans through applications to an insured financial institution on behalf of three different companies.

The loan applications contained numerous false and misleading statements about the companies’ respective payroll expenses, which led the financial institution to fund the loans.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heather and her children start an Easter hike on the Ice Age Trail
Gunfire narrowly misses hiking family in Lodi, mother shares terrifying experience
Madison police are responding to a shots fired incident at a BP gas station on S. Park St....
19-year-old woman arrested in Madison homicide; victim’s name released
3 lanes were closed late Saturday night after a pedestrian was hit by a car.
Pedestrian dies after being struck by car Saturday night
This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), reveals...
35 linked to COVID-19 outbreak at Dane Co. childcare center
A 5-year-old was found wandering on Rusk Ave. on Thursday evening after being left on a school...
5-year-old boy left on school bus found wandering in Madison

Latest News

Snappers welcome back fans for 2021 season
Mo Cheeks bakes 50 loaves of sourdough bread a week from his Madison kitchen.
Bread & Justice bakes sourdough for a better tomorrow
FILE - In this Thursday, March 2, 2107 file photo, Tucker Carlson, host of "Tucker Carlson...
Fox stands behind Tucker Carlson after ADL urges his firing
Local health officials are worried not enough young people will get the COVID-19 vaccine.
State COVID-19 vaccinators cannot require ID or proof of residency from patients