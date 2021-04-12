Advertisement

Milwaukee man pleads guilty to illegally obtaining PPP loans

PPP Loans
PPP Loans(Source: WSFA)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A Milwaukee man accused of illegally obtaining more than $600,000 in federal loans meant for COVID-19 relief pleaded guilty Monday in federal court.

Stephen Smith pleaded guilty to one count of bank fraud. He is scheduled to be sentenced on July 14.

Authorities say the 42-year-old Smith fraudulently sought Paycheck Protection Program loans through applications to an insured financial institution on behalf of three different companies.

The loan applications contained numerous false and misleading statements about the companies’ respective payroll expenses, which led the financial institution to fund the loans.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heather and her children start an Easter hike on the Ice Age Trail
Gunfire narrowly misses hiking family in Lodi, mother shares terrifying experience
Madison police are responding to a shots fired incident at a BP gas station on S. Park St....
19-year-old woman arrested in Madison homicide; victim’s name released
3 lanes were closed late Saturday night after a pedestrian was hit by a car.
Pedestrian dies after being struck by car Saturday night
This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), reveals...
35 linked to COVID-19 outbreak at Dane Co. childcare center
A 5-year-old was found wandering on Rusk Ave. on Thursday evening after being left on a school...
5-year-old boy left on school bus found wandering in Madison

Latest News

Mifflin St. Block Party in 2019
Madison issues warnings for Mifflin Street block parties
Dane Co. detectives investigate forced-entry burglaries of 2 businesses
The Biergarten at Olbrich Park opened Monday
Sun Prairie student Keena Schroeder bakes to support other students.
Sun Prairie 6th grader bakes cheesecakes to support local students