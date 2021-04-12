Advertisement

MPD investigating house hit by bullets near UW-Madison Arboretum

(WLUC)
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 4:12 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is investigating a shooting after a house near the UW-Madison Arboretum was hit by bullets while its owners were inside.

Police say at around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, a house on the 2900 block of Traceway Dr. was struck by bullets while a woman and man were inside.

Authorities said the house likely wasn’t the target of the shooting, and no other injuries were reported.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heather and her children start an Easter hike on the Ice Age Trail
Gunfire narrowly misses hiking family in Lodi, mother shares terrifying experience
Madison police are responding to a shots fired incident at a BP gas station on S. Park St....
19-year-old woman arrested in Madison homicide; victim’s name released
This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), reveals...
35 linked to COVID-19 outbreak at Dane Co. childcare center
3 lanes were closed late Saturday night after a pedestrian was hit by a car.
Pedestrian dies after being struck by car Saturday night
A 5-year-old was found wandering on Rusk Ave. on Thursday evening after being left on a school...
5-year-old boy left on school bus found wandering in Madison

Latest News

A large crowd gathered in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, after an officer-involved shooting that...
Protests erupt in Minneapolis after a police officer fatally shot a young Black man during a traffic stop
Madison West Club Football plays first game
Madison West Club Football plays first game at Penn Park
The two sisters were accepted at Brown University, chosen from the school’s largest-ever...
Twin sisters at Beloit Memorial High School land full ride to Ivy League school
Fire hydrant
Middleton PD: Water mains, hydrants to be flushed