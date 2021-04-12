MPD investigating house hit by bullets near UW-Madison Arboretum

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is investigating a shooting after a house near the UW-Madison Arboretum was hit by bullets while its owners were inside.

Police say at around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, a house on the 2900 block of Traceway Dr. was struck by bullets while a woman and man were inside.

Authorities said the house likely wasn’t the target of the shooting, and no other injuries were reported.

The investigation is ongoing.

