Advertisement

Multiple gunshot victims including Knoxville police officer at Austin-East High School

Multiple gunshot victims including an officer at Austin-East High School.
Incident at Austin-East High School
Incident at Austin-East High School(WVLT)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Knoxville Police Department confirmed multiple gunshot victims including an officer following a shooting at Austin-East Monday afternoon.

Knoxville police says multiple agencies are on the scene.

“I’m walking up to the scene now, all I can say is pray,” said Vice Mayor Gwen McKenzie.

KPD says a unification site has been established at the baseball field behind Austin-East High School near Wilson and South Hembree.

The investigation remains active at this time.

Knoxville police are saying to avoid the area.

KPD says an officer is among the victims in a shooting at Austin-East Magnet High School.

Posted by WVLT on Monday, April 12, 2021

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heather and her children start an Easter hike on the Ice Age Trail
Gunfire narrowly misses hiking family in Lodi, mother shares terrifying experience
Madison police are responding to a shots fired incident at a BP gas station on S. Park St....
19-year-old woman arrested in Madison homicide; victim’s name released
3 lanes were closed late Saturday night after a pedestrian was hit by a car.
Pedestrian dies after being struck by car Saturday night
This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), reveals...
35 linked to COVID-19 outbreak at Dane Co. childcare center
A 5-year-old was found wandering on Rusk Ave. on Thursday evening after being left on a school...
5-year-old boy left on school bus found wandering in Madison

Latest News

.
Police: Intoxicated man found laying near intersection punches firefighter
(Liz Martin/The Gazette-KCRG)
State orders Burlington schools to fix racial environment
Public Health Madison Dane County shared that over the last month daily cases are in a steady...
COVID-19 cases in health care workers rising
A 21-year-old Deerfield man was arrested Sunday on multiple allegations of child pornography.
Deerfield man arrested on multiple child pornography counts
Fans enter Target Field for the Minnesota Twins home opener baseball game against the Seattle...
Red Sox-Twins game postponed following fatal police shooting