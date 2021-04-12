Advertisement

Packers Super Bowl I offensive end William “Red” Mack dead at 83

(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 8:35 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Indiana. (WBAY) - A member of the Green Bay Packers Super Bowl I team is dead at the age of 83.

William “Red” Mack died April 8 at his home in South Bend, Indiana, according to his obituary.

Mack was born in Oconto in 1937. He went to high school in Pennsylvania and played football at the University of Notre Dame in South Bend.

Mack spent his pro football career with the Packers, Steelers, Eagles and Falcons.

In 1966, he was signed by the Green Bay Packers. Team historian Cliff Cristl says Mack was a fan favorite on special teams in the NFL Championship and Super Bowl I.

The Super Bowl season was his last in the NFL.

After his football career, he settled in South Bend and worked at the Bendix Corporation for 35 years, according to Mack’s obituary. He was a youth sports coach and volunteer.

