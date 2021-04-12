Police: Intoxicated man found laying near intersection punches firefighter

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A firefighter was punched in the face Saturday night after responding to reports of a drunk man laying on the ground near the University of Wisconsin campus.

According to the Madison Police Dept., first responders were called shortly after 8:30 p.m. to the intersection of N. Brooks St. and W. Dayton St. and found Tyler Peterson laying there.

When they approached him, the 27-year-old Peterson jumped up and started running in circles while yelling obscenities before unexpectedly punching the firefighter, the police report indicated.

After taking Peterson into custody, he was taken to the hospital because of his level of intoxication, police report. While there, he was reportedly acting erratically with hospital staff.

After being released from the hospital, Peterson was taken to the Dane Co. jail where he was booked on felony bail jumping and battery to a firefighter.

