Protests erupt in Minneapolis after a police officer fatally shot a young Black man during a traffic stop

The death took place about 10 miles from where George Floyd died last year
A large crowd gathered in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, after an officer-involved shooting that reportedly killed 20-year-old Daunte Wright.(Source: KARE via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 3:45 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. (AP) - Mourners have gathered in a Minnesota city where a man was shot by a police officer during a traffic stop, then crashed and later died. A large law enforcement presence remained in Brooklyn Center early Monday as demonstrators also protested in the community just outside Minneapolis. Relatives of 20-year-old Daunte Wright say he was shot by police Sunday afternoon before getting back into his car and driving away. Wright then crashed several blocks away and was later pronounced dead. The death comes as nearby Minneapolis is already on edge and midway through the trial of the first of four police officers in George Floyd’s death.

