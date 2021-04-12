Advertisement

Red Sox-Twins game postponed following fatal police shooting

Fans enter Target Field for the Minnesota Twins home opener baseball game against the Seattle...
Fans enter Target Field for the Minnesota Twins home opener baseball game against the Seattle Mariners on Thursday, April 8, 2021, in Minneapolis.(Bruce Kluckhohn | AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 2:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Twins have postponed their game against the Boston Red Sox because of safety concerns following the fatal police shooting of a Black man in a nearby suburb.

The Red Sox and Twins were scheduled for a four-game series beginning Monday afternoon at Target Field.

The Twins made their decision in consultation with Major League Baseball and state and local officials. There was no word yet about rescheduling or the status of games set for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Daunte Wright was killed Sunday when a police officer in Brooklyn Center fired a handgun instead of a stun gun after a traffic stop.

