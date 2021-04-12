Advertisement

Severe Weather Awareness Week 2021

From tornadoes to flooding - Prepare for Wisconsin’s severe weather season with the NBC15 First Alert Weather Team.
Severe Weather Awareness Week(WMTV NBC15)
By Charlie Shortino, Brian Doogs, Brendan Johnson and James Parish
Published: Apr. 11, 2021 at 11:16 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Severe Weather Season is right around the corner in southern Wisconsin! During the week of April 12-16th, the five National Weather Service (NWS) offices serving Wisconsin as well as Wisconsin Emergency Management (WEM) ask that everyone review their safety plans ahead of the upcoming severe weather season. The NBC15 First Alert Weather Team is sharing severe weather safety tips throughout the week - all to help keep you safe!

Monday (4/12) | Severe Weather Terminology & Preparedness

Before we get into the typical Wisconsin Severe weather season - it’s time to brush up on some terminology you’ll hear the First Alert Weather Team use throughout the Spring/Summer! Brendan explains the difference between a Watch vs. Warning in the video below:

A Severe Thunderstorm is any thunderstorm that is producing winds in excess of 58mph, hail of 1″ or greater diameter, and/or a tornado. Watches & Warnings can be issued for these as well as Tornadoes. A tornado is defined as a rapidly rotating column of air, extending from the base of a thunderstorm that is in contact with the ground. Funnel clouds are often mistaken for tornadoes.

The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) in Norman, Oklahoma issues Severe Thunderstorm and Tornado Watches. Warnings are issued by individual National Weather Service offices. The NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan office as well as the NWS La Crosse office serve the NBC15 viewing area.

The SPC also issues Convective Outlooks which feature different thunderstorm risk categories. NBC15 Meteorologists use these outlooks to convey the severe weather risk for southern Wisconsin.

The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) uses these categories and colors when issuing Convective...
The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) uses these categories and colors when issuing Convective Outlooks. NBC15 meteorologists use this information to convey the severe threat for southern Wisconsin.(NOAA's National Weather Service)

PREPAREDNESS - DIASTER KIT

Before severe weather strikes - build a disaster kit! Your warning may only be minutes. Having supplies ready to go will come in handy - especially if your property sustains damage or you lose electricity/utilities. Ready.gov has a full list of supplies you should include in a disaster kit.

Check back each day for a new topic to help you prepare for Severe Weather Season:

DateTopic
Monday (4/12)Severe Weather Terminology & Preparedness
Tuesday (4/13)Flood Safety
Wednesday (4/14)Lightning Safety
Thursday (4/15)Tornado Safety
Friday (4/16)Wind/Hail Safety

