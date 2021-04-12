Advertisement

Georgia sheriff: 3 officers injured in chase, 1 suspect dead, 1 held

Police in Georgia said multiple officers were hurt during a police chase and shooting Monday.
Police in Georgia said multiple officers were hurt during a police chase and shooting Monday.(Source: WGCL via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 7:52 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VILLA RICA, Ga. (AP) — Authorities in Georgia said three officers were wounded in a police chase that ended Monday morning with one suspect killed and another in custody.

A Georgia State Patrol trooper clocked a car going 111 mph (179 kph) on Interstate 20 and initiated a traffic stop around 3:30 a.m., Georgia State Patrol Capt. Brandon Dawson said. The driver stopped initially and then took off again with the trooper in pursuit. The trooper bumped the car to try to stop it but the driver of the car regained control, Dawson said.

The trooper continued pursuing the vehicle until a passenger used a rifle to fire at the patrol car and hit it, taking it out of action.

Local police officers from Carrollton then joined the chase. At some point, a passenger leaned out and fired a shot into a police vehicle, hitting an officer, Carrollton police Chief Joel Richards said. The officer lost control of his vehicle and hit a utility pole and other officers stopped to help him.

The suspect continued on and Villa Rica police officers pursued the car down a side road, Villa Rica police Chief Michael Mansour said. Shots were fired at the officers and one officer was hit twice, he said.

A Carroll County sheriff’s deputy was also shot in the arm, Sheriff Terry Langley said.

One suspect was killed and the other was taken into custody “after a negotiation” and was being held in the Carroll County jail, Langley said.

“It could have been a lot worse, and we’re thankful and we pray for the speedy recovery of those officers,” Langley said.

The law enforcement agencies involved asked the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to take over.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heather and her children start an Easter hike on the Ice Age Trail
Gunfire narrowly misses hiking family in Lodi, mother shares terrifying experience
Madison police are responding to a shots fired incident at a BP gas station on S. Park St....
19-year-old woman arrested in Madison homicide; victim’s name released
This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), reveals...
35 linked to COVID-19 outbreak at Dane Co. childcare center
3 lanes were closed late Saturday night after a pedestrian was hit by a car.
Pedestrian dies after being struck by car Saturday night
A 5-year-old was found wandering on Rusk Ave. on Thursday evening after being left on a school...
5-year-old boy left on school bus found wandering in Madison

Latest News

After two consecutive eruptions of the La Soufrière volcano in St. Vincent, the island nation...
‘Huge’ explosion rocks St. Vincent as volcano keeps erupting
Robert Tucker
Milwaukee police issue missing person alert across southern Wisconsin
Robert Tucker
Wisconsin missing man located
A White House official says the adminstration will send an additional 160 government personnel...
COVID-19 surge in Michigan prompts plea to White House for more vaccines