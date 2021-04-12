Small Rain Chances

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Low pressure continues to spin to our north and will keep a small chance of rain through the middle of the week. The overall trend will be for drier conditions and more sunshine.

While it may look nicer outside, colder temperatures are going to settle in. This will bring highs well below normal and into the 40s and 50s. Overnight lows are going to be chilly dipping into the middle 30s. There will be the potential for some patchy frost in the days as well.

Another disturbance approaches for the weekend and will bring a chance of some scattered showers Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will remain below normal with highs into the 50s.

