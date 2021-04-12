Snappers welcome back fans for 2021 season

BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - The Beloit Snappers announced Monday they plan to welcome fans back to ABC Supply Stadium on Opening Day – and beyond – when the season starts next month.

The Miami Marlins High-A squad will follow Major League Baseball’s guidelines for preventing the spread of COVID-19. Those steps include limited capacity and physically-distanced pod seating.

“Our staff has worked closely with Major League Baseball and local officials to develop a comprehensive plan to ensure fans can safely return to the ballpark this season. We have been approved to have limited capacity to begin the season. Safety is our top priority,” team president Jeff Jurgella explained.

First pitch for the 2021 campaign will be May 4 versus the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers. Ticket information is available here.

In addition to capacity caps, the team will enforce several more coronavirus-related safety precautions this season, including (text taken from team’s statement):

· Face Masks: Face masks must be worn at all times by all fans over the age of two. Masks may be removed briefly when fans are actively eating or drinking while seated in their assigned seat. Major League Baseball’s mask mandate includes all Minor League stadiums, regardless of local, state, or federal guidelines.

No Bags: To reduce contamination and ensure safe reduced-contact entry for fans and staff, bags will not be permitted, except for medical or diaper bags.

Physical Distancing: Physical distancing will be enforced on the concourse, concession lines, at all entrances and exits and in seating where necessary.

Multiple Entrances & Exits: Guests may be directed to enter and exit the stadium through designated entry gates to expedite the process and limit crowding at any one entrance. At the conclusion of the game, guests will receive instructions on safe exit procedures and exit locations. In weather delay situations, fans will be permitted to return to their cars during the delay and allowed to re-enter the stadium when the game resumes to prevent crowding on the stadium’s concourse.

Buffer Zone: For the safety of players, coaches, and fans, there will be a 12-foot buffer comprising areas frequented by players and coaches. No contact will be permitted between players and fans, including for autograph requests and fans will not be allowed to gather near the dugouts, bullpens, or other areas near the players.

Staff Screening: All Snappers staff members are required to pass a temperature and health screening before being admitted to the stadium. All staff are required to wear face masks inside the stadium.

Enhanced Sanitation: Snappers staff will frequently clean, disinfect, sanitize, and monitor common-touch surfaces and high-use guest areas frequently and consistently throughout games. Hand sanitizer will be available to fans in multiple locations throughout the stadium.

