Advertisement

State orders Burlington schools to fix racial environment

(Liz Martin/The Gazette-KCRG)
(Liz Martin/The Gazette-KCRG)(KCRG)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The state Department of Public Instruction has ordered the Burlington Area School District to repair what the agency is calling a “racially hostile environment.”

The DPI issued an order on Friday giving the district 30 days to come up with a corrective action plan to prevent racial discrimination in student discipline and “adequately redress the racially hostile environment.”

The order comes after a mother complained to the district that her two Black students had been harassed between the years of 2016 and 2020.

She alleged they were called racial slurs, interrogated by district staff after white children hurt them and were spat on and pushed down stairs.

The district issued a statement saying the district is working to reject racism.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heather and her children start an Easter hike on the Ice Age Trail
Gunfire narrowly misses hiking family in Lodi, mother shares terrifying experience
Madison police are responding to a shots fired incident at a BP gas station on S. Park St....
19-year-old woman arrested in Madison homicide; victim’s name released
3 lanes were closed late Saturday night after a pedestrian was hit by a car.
Pedestrian dies after being struck by car Saturday night
This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), reveals...
35 linked to COVID-19 outbreak at Dane Co. childcare center
A 5-year-old was found wandering on Rusk Ave. on Thursday evening after being left on a school...
5-year-old boy left on school bus found wandering in Madison

Latest News

.
Police: Intoxicated man found laying near intersection punches firefighter
Public Health Madison Dane County shared that over the last month daily cases are in a steady...
COVID-19 cases in health care workers rising
A 21-year-old Deerfield man was arrested Sunday on multiple allegations of child pornography.
Deerfield man arrested on multiple child pornography counts
Fans enter Target Field for the Minnesota Twins home opener baseball game against the Seattle...
Red Sox-Twins game postponed following fatal police shooting