Study: Most urban Wisconsin schools were virtual in December

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A new study has determined that almost all urban schools in Wisconsin taught their students virtually in December.

The Wisconsin Policy Forum released findings Monday based on a state survey of schools that participate in the National School Lunch Program.

The survey covered about four out of every five public and private schools in Wisconsin that participate in the program. It found that 80% to 90% of responding urban schools depending on grade offered all or mostly virtual instruction in December.

By contrast, 40% to 50% of suburban and 14% to 18% of rural schools offered all or mostly virtual instruction that month. Data for the early months of 2021 isn’t available yet.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.