Sun Prairie 6th grader bakes cheesecakes to support local students

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - A Sun Prairie sixth grader has turned her pandemic hobby of baking into a philanthropic effort to help out students in her community.

According to the Sun Prairie Area School District, Keena Schroeder started baking during the pandemic and opened up her own small business. Bug’s Bakery, which comes from Keena’s nickname Bug, became a way for Keena to start specializing in cheesecakes.

Since November of 2020, Keena has baked over 150 cheesecakes, as well as handled the marketing and accounting for her bakery.

Keena then decided that she wanted to put the money from her baked goods to a good cause, eventually choosing to support the Hunger Hero Campaign. The effort helps pay student lunch balances in Sun Prairie Schools, as the district does not turn away students who do not have the funds in their account for breakfast or lunch. The district said because of this, the balance at the end of the year “tends to be significant each year.”

Five dollars of each cheesecake goes toward the campaign.

Assistant superintendent for operations Janet Rosseter said in a statement that she was proud to support Keena’s efforts.

“She is such a role model for our younger generation,” said Rosseter. “Keena saw a need in our community and devised a win-win-win way to tackle it.” Rosseter added that not only are the philanthropic efforts sweet, the cheesecakes are also delicious.

“No doubt, the recipients of her delicious cheesecakes win because they enjoy a scrumptious treat (each flavor is my favorite until I try the next one!)” Rosseter wrote in a statement

Through her efforts, Keena will be able to donate $1,000 toward the campaign.

“We really appreciate when community members and particularly other students recognize the importance of proper nutrition on the learning process,” school nutrition director Kathy Walker wrote. " We thank Keena for her generous donation to the Hunger Hero Campaign.”

Keena will attend the school board meeting virtually on Monday and present them with a $1,000 check toward the campaign.

