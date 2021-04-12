The Biergarten at Olbrich Park opened Monday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The sun’s starting to peek out over Madison on Monday afternoon, just in time for the folks at the Olbrich Park’s Biergarten to tap their kegs.

The beer garden, on the shore of Lake Monona, opened for the season at 4 p.m., according to a post on its Facebook page.

The Biergarten will be open this year Monday through Thursday from 4 p.m. to 9:15 p.m. On Fridays, it will open at 3 p.m., while they will start serving at noon over the weekends. All of that is weather permitting – of course.

Like most places, the Biergarten will have extra COVID-19 precautions to help everyone stay safe. From their website:

Staff wear masks at all times, social distance, and perform additional and more frequent sanitizing for your and their own safety.

Guests must maintain six feet from others not in their group. Tables are spaced at six feet apart and we have marks to help you social distance while in line.

Face masks are encouraged at all times when not eating and drinking and are required in the bathrooms.

Please stay home if you feel sick, cover your mouth when coughing or sneezing, and wash your hands frequently or use hand sanitizer.

We have a plexiglass barrier at the service counter and offer contactless payment options.

Unfortunately, our sandbox is closed and yard games are not permitted at this time.

Last, but not least, please be patient. Given all the added precautions, you may have to wait a little longer for service at times.

The Biergarten closed for the season last year on October 11.

