Twin sisters at Beloit Memorial High School land full ride to Ivy League school

BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - Two twin sisters at Beloit Memorial High School are celebrating a major college acceptance to a prestigious school. The sisters said the news is still sinking in.

Seniors Kimberly and Kerilynn Guevara have put in years of hard work preparing for college.

“It’s been a lot of all-nighters, a lot of long, long nights,” Kerilynn explained.

Over their time at Beloit High School, the twin sisters have taken several AP classes and been involved in several school and community organizations, including National Honor Society, the Superintendent’s Student Advisory Council, as well as Latinos Against Drugs and Youth2Youth 4 Change, two substance abuse advocacy organizations.

“They excel in the classroom, they excel in the community,” said Beloit Memorial High School principal Emily Pelz.

However applying to college in the middle of a pandemic has a number of challenges, especially for students like the Guevaras who are still attending school online.

“We just pieced it together, what she understood, what I understood,” Kerilynn said.

Both sisters said, despite the struggles, they have had a strong support system. They said their sophomore English teacher, Ms. Breja Fink, in particular had a major influence, pushing the girls to consider more selective schools.

“She kind of motivated us to look a little further and to set our goals a little bit higher,” Kerilynn explained.

With Ivy League schools among their applications, the two sisters said being first-generation college students motivated them even more.

“We know how much our parents have sacrificed, we know the hard work that they’ve put in,” Kerilynn said.

Kimberly added, “They’re two of the smartest people that I know, but unfortunately, they didn’t have the opportunity.”

Despite their strong academic and extracurricular record, the two thought they were dreaming too big. Until, that is, they got the news.

“We both started crying,” Kimberly remembered. Kerilynn added, “I just remember my hands, my face all going numb.”

Kimberly and Kerilynn have both been accepted to Brown University, chosen out of the school’s biggest applicant pool to date. Out of more than 46,000 applicants, the university accepted less than 6 percent.

Both sisters were also offered full-ride scholarships.

“We checked our financial aid and that just brought more tears,” Kerilynn said, adding, “Just to find out that even our books were covered, it was such an amazing feeling.”

Kimberly added that without the financial aid, she doubted they could have even considered attending Brown.

Meet Kerilynn (left) and Kimberly Guevara (right). These two twin sisters are seniors at Beloit Memorial High School

Now that the news is finally sinking in, everyone is looking to the future.

“It’s definitely nerve wracking, but I’m really excited to be in that sort of environment,” Kimberly said.

Principal Emily Pelz said, “It’s just amazing to think about the accomplishments that these two have had and then also to think about where they’re going to go in the future. If they can do this up till now, the sky is the limit for their futures really.”

The two girls have not officially committed to a school yet, but Kimberly said she is pretty much set on Brown. Kerilynn is deciding between Brown and her dream school Stanford, which also offered her a full ride.

