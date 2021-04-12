Warm temperatures cause state’s mosquito season to start early

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - During the past two years, snow was the talk of April, but in 2021, there may be something else sticking to your windshield.

Mosquitoes are making an early appearance this year due to unseasonably warm weather.

“There is a group of mosquitoes in Wisconsin that gets through the winter as an adult mosquito, and those, once we get to warm enough temperatures, are pretty much ready to go,” said Susan Paskewitz, an Entomology Professor at UW-Madison.

Wisconsin is home to more than 60 different types of mosquitoes.

Experts say to be pro-active, you should get rid of items in your yard that collect standing water to help stop it from becoming a breeding ground.

