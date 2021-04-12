Advertisement

Warm temperatures cause state’s mosquito season to start early

By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2021 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - During the past two years, snow was the talk of April, but in 2021, there may be something else sticking to your windshield.

Mosquitoes are making an early appearance this year due to unseasonably warm weather.

“There is a group of mosquitoes in Wisconsin that gets through the winter as an adult mosquito, and those, once we get to warm enough temperatures, are pretty much ready to go,” said Susan Paskewitz, an Entomology Professor at UW-Madison.

Wisconsin is home to more than 60 different types of mosquitoes.

Experts say to be pro-active, you should get rid of items in your yard that collect standing water to help stop it from becoming a breeding ground.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heather and her children start an Easter hike on the Ice Age Trail
Gunfire narrowly misses hiking family in Lodi, mother shares terrifying experience
Madison police are responding to a shots fired incident at a BP gas station on S. Park St....
19-year-old woman arrested in Madison homicide; victim’s name released
This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), reveals...
35 linked to COVID-19 outbreak at Dane Co. childcare center
3 lanes were closed late Saturday night after a pedestrian was hit by a car.
Pedestrian dies after being struck by car Saturday night
A 5-year-old was found wandering on Rusk Ave. on Thursday evening after being left on a school...
5-year-old boy left on school bus found wandering in Madison

Latest News

File image
Wisconsin infrastructure has plenty of room to improve, White House finds
Robert Tucker
Milwaukee police issue missing person alert across southern Wisconsin
Robert Tucker
Wisconsin missing man located
Officers are investigating a shots fired incident on the city's west side.
Bullet fired into Madison home nearly hits occupant
Spring
Local farmers detail why the spring weather is perfect so far