Ways to live more “green” every day

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Being good to Mother Nature isn’t something we should do once a year on Earth Day.

Shayna Mace, the Editorial Director of Brava Magazine, says there are some easy ways to live more “green” everyday.

One of the easiest ways to help out the environment is to recycle, but there are important things to know to make sure those efforts count.

“It’s important to know how to recycle correctly,” says Mace. “What can happen is if we wish recycle, which is when we place something in the recycling bin that we hope can be recycled, but not sure, it can actually contaminate something that can get recycled.”

She suggests looking for items that are more recyclable while shopping, things like steel, aluminum and glass. Those items tend to be more recyclable than plastic.

Other ways to be more “green” is by looking for low-waste products, such as reusable paper towels, and buying clothing from resale shops.

