Wisconsin farmers welcome a rain-filled start to the spring

How the weather is helping the farmers.
Spring for Farmers
Spring for Farmers(Colton Molesky)
By Colton Molesky
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 8:59 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The winter months are giving way to spring, which is starting with roughly one to two inches of rainfall across Southern Wisconsin. After heavy snowfall in January and February, is more water a good thing?

Farmers like Joshua Schenk and Sarah Sacker, who own a farm just outside Monroe, say this is the best possible start for the spring.

“The way the weather has played along with farmers, giving us a chance to get an early start on planting feed crops,” said Schenk.

Despite a large amount of snow over the winter, farmers avoided washout, thanks to warm days and cold nights slowly melting the snow. This melt was followed by a few dry weeks, giving farmers time to plant feed crops.

Those dry weeks were followed by a weekend of gentle rain, which watered the freshly planted fields without washing them out.

“Farmers are incredibly busy all year long,” said Schenk. “When the weather cooperates, it allows us to work ahead a little bit and is also a huge weight off our minds.”

Next, farmers are letting the fields dry out before getting to more planting.

