Wisconsin infrastructure has plenty of room to improve, White House finds

WASHINGTON (WMTV) - A White House report touting the Biden Administration’s multi-trillion dollar infrastructure program finds Wisconsin lacking in multiple areas and promotes how the plan could help.

The report argues Wisconsin has lacked investment for decades and on a report card issued for each state, it gives the Dairy State a “C.” In fact, “C” grades and its variations, i.e. “C+” and “C-,” dominate the list, which included every state as well as D.C. and Puerto Rico.

Eight states were in the “D” range, while eight more did not receive grades. No state received and “A” or “B;” conversely no state failed on the report.

Each driver pays $547 per year in costs due to driving on roads in need of repair.

When it comes to transportation, the White House report estimates the average Wisconsinite’s commute time has increased by nearly three percent and they are paying more than $500 extra in car repairs because of road conditions. Those who rely on public transportation, a disproportionate number of whom were classified as non-White, spend over 62% longer on their commutes.

Just under 200 bridges and nearly 2,000 miles of highway were judged to be in poor condition.

Wisconsin also lacks affordable housing, the report claims. It states 327,000 renters in the state are rent-burdened, which the federal government defines as spending more than 30% of income on rent.

The report also includes estimates for how much the state will need to protect itself from extreme severe weather events, to keep its drinking water safe, and to increase broadband coverage.

It also cites how President Joe Biden’s plan will provide care to older adults and people with disabilities. Finally, it notes over $800 million is needed for school maintenance in Wisconsin and points out more than half of residents live in a child care desert.

For many of the issues included in the report, the White House adds how much the American Jobs Plan would set aside for each project nationally, but it does not break down how much specifically the Wisconsin would get.

