Wisconsin missing man located

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WMTV) - A Milwaukee man who had been missing for weeks and was considered endangered has been located, according to state law enforcement officials.

Robert Lee Tucker was located, the Milwaukee Police Dept. reported Monday morning. He was last seen on March 23 at the Greyhound Station in Milwaukee and believed to be possibly on his way to California.

On Friday, the police department issued the endangered person alert across southern Wisconsin in an attempt to find him.

Authorities did not say where he was found.

