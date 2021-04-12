Advertisement

Wisconsin missing man located

Robert Tucker was last seen on March 23.
Robert Tucker
Robert Tucker(Milwaukee Police Dept.)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 9:04 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WMTV) - A Milwaukee man who had been missing for weeks and was considered endangered has been located, according to state law enforcement officials.

Robert Lee Tucker was located, the Milwaukee Police Dept. reported Monday morning. He was last seen on March 23 at the Greyhound Station in Milwaukee and believed to be possibly on his way to California.

On Friday, the police department issued the endangered person alert across southern Wisconsin in an attempt to find him.

Authorities did not say where he was found.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heather and her children start an Easter hike on the Ice Age Trail
Gunfire narrowly misses hiking family in Lodi, mother shares terrifying experience
Madison police are responding to a shots fired incident at a BP gas station on S. Park St....
19-year-old woman arrested in Madison homicide; victim’s name released
This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), reveals...
35 linked to COVID-19 outbreak at Dane Co. childcare center
3 lanes were closed late Saturday night after a pedestrian was hit by a car.
Pedestrian dies after being struck by car Saturday night
A 5-year-old was found wandering on Rusk Ave. on Thursday evening after being left on a school...
5-year-old boy left on school bus found wandering in Madison

Latest News

Robert Tucker
Milwaukee police issue missing person alert across southern Wisconsin
Officers are investigating a shots fired incident on the city's west side.
Bullet fired into Madison home nearly hits occupant
Spring
Local farmers detail why the spring weather is perfect so far
farmers
How the spring weather is helping Wisconsin farmers