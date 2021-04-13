18-year-old allegedly wanted in Waushara Co. arrested in Adams Co. after pursuit

ADAMS COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - An 18-year-old who was wanted on several alleged charges out of Waushara County was arrested early Monday morning after reportedly leading Adams County Sheriff’s Office deputies on a vehicle and foot pursuit.

According to a news release, Marquette County Sheriff’s Office deputies told the Adams County Sheriff’s Office that they were performing a traffic stop around 2:15 a.m. with a wanted suspect, Trace D. Russell. Authorities added that the 18-year-old was believed to be armed

Russell’s vehicle then fled from the stop in Marquette County, driving westbound on State Highway 82 into Adams County. Deputies continued, saying Russell drove north on County Highway G, then westbound on County Highway A. He allegedly reached speeds of about 100 mph. An Adams Co. deputy deployed spike strips on the roadway, but Russell avoided them.

As the suspect continued northbound on State Highway 13 in the City of Adams, deputies were successfully able to deploy spike strips. Russell’s vehicle allegedly kept driving down the road at about 40 mph before entering a ditch in the 18000 block of State Highway 13, striking several trees before becoming wedged between two of them.

Officers continued, saying Russell fled the car on foot. Deputies were able to find Russell around 7:55 p.m. based on his description at a residence on the 110 block of Czech Drive PVT, which he allegedly did not have consent to be in.

The 18-year-old then entered a nearby wooded area, where officers ordered Russell to leave. He agreed, and authorities took him into custody without incident.

Russell did allegedly have a loaded handgun at the time of his arrest.

Russell was taken to a hospital for medical clearance before officers booked him into the Adams County Jail on the charges of criminal trespass to a dwelling, burglary while armed and first-degree recklessly endangering safety. He was also accused of knowingly fleeing an officer, as well as carrying a concealed weapon.

This is an ongoing investigation, the sheriff’s department added.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Marquette County Sheriff’s Office, Mauston Police Department, Town of Rome Police Department, City of Adams Police Department and the Wisconsin State Patrol.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.