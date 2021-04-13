Advertisement

Chicago Cubs concerned about possible COVID-19 outbreak

Chicago Cubs manager David Ross stands in the dugout during a baseball game against the...
Chicago Cubs manager David Ross stands in the dugout during a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Pittsburgh, Sunday, April 11, 2021.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Chicago Cubs are concerned about a possible COVID-19 outbreak after two coaches tested positive for the virus and three relievers were placed on the COVID-19-related injured list.

The team announced the positive test for bullpen coach Chris Young before its series opener at Milwaukee, with first base coach Craig Driver already away from the team following his positive test.

Relievers Brandon Workman, Jason Adam and Dan Winkler were placed on the COVID-19-related injured list.

There was no word on whether their designation was the result of a positive test or contact tracing.

Madison stops accepting plastic bag, plastic film for recycling

