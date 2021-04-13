Cooler Temperatures Over the Next Couple Days

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An area of low pressure remains located over northern Minnesota. This low is holding nearly stationary but will begin to move slowly eastward tomorrow and into Thursday.

For today, a little morning sunshine is expected with clouds increasing through the midday. Westerly wind will also be on the increase. Sustained winds are expected in the 10 to 15 mph range with gusts of up to 30 mph. Wind chills will be in the 30s and low 40s through the day.

Breezy conditions will keep wind chills in the 30s during the morning and low 40s during the afternoon. (wmtv weather)

By Wednesday expect more clouds with a slight chance of a sprinkle later in the day. Cooler temperatures will continue on Wednesday as well with highs anticipated in the middle 40s.

Highs will return to the 50s for the end of the week, but low temperatures will remain on the cool side. Temperatures will bottom out in the 30s each day for the rest of the week.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.