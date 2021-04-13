Advertisement

Cooler Temperatures Over the Next Couple Days

High will be in the 40s today and Wednesday
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 6:12 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An area of low pressure remains located over northern Minnesota. This low is holding nearly stationary but will begin to move slowly eastward tomorrow and into Thursday.

For today, a little morning sunshine is expected with clouds increasing through the midday. Westerly wind will also be on the increase. Sustained winds are expected in the 10 to 15 mph range with gusts of up to 30 mph. Wind chills will be in the 30s and low 40s through the day.

Breezy conditions will keep wind chills in the 30s during the morning and low 40s during the...
Breezy conditions will keep wind chills in the 30s during the morning and low 40s during the afternoon.(wmtv weather)

By Wednesday expect more clouds with a slight chance of a sprinkle later in the day. Cooler temperatures will continue on Wednesday as well with highs anticipated in the middle 40s.

Highs will return to the 50s for the end of the week, but low temperatures will remain on the cool side. Temperatures will bottom out in the 30s each day for the rest of the week.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madison police are responding to a shots fired incident at a BP gas station on S. Park St....
19-year-old woman arrested in Madison homicide; victim’s name released
Michigan's Molly Toon, right, attempts to score over the defense of Tennessee's Olivia Okoro,...
Middleton volleyball standout, daughter of UW Badger Al Toon, killed in shooting, reports show
A 5-year-old was found wandering on Rusk Ave. on Thursday evening after being left on a school...
5-year-old boy left on school bus found wandering in Madison
Jaxon Hunter
Attorneys: Chippewa Co. DHS not to blame for infant’s death
Madison stops accepting plastic bag, plastic film for recycling

Latest News

Cool Temps
Small Rain Chances
Temperatures will turn a little cooler over the next few days.
A Mix of Clouds and Sun This Week
A few spotty showers remain the forecast early next week. Mild temperatures stay with us...
Widespread Rain Over; Remaining Mild Next Week
Rain Sticks Around
Dreary Weather Continues