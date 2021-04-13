Dane Co. health officials: Pause on Johnson & Johnson vaccine not slowing down rollout

DANE COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin health officials are pausing distribution of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, after six women across the country developed blood clots. One of those women died. Those patients are between 18 and 48 years old.

With this pause, the state is is limited to using Pfizer and Moderna, but health officials said this will not have a major impact on the vaccine rollout in Wisconsin.

The Department of Health Services (DHS) said Tuesday the state’s allocation of Johnson & Johnson doses had already been slashed for at least the next two weeks due to manufacturing issues. In contrast, the supply of Pfizer and Moderna has been more consistent.

This comes after the CDC and FDA recommended a pause on J&J vaccines while they investigate 6 cases of blood clots in... Posted by Sanika Bhargaw NBC15 on Tuesday, April 13, 2021

Public Health Madison & Dane County said they received almost five times as many Pfizer doses as Johnson & Johnson this week.

“We only had 1,200 Johnson & Johnson this week, compared to about 5,800 doses of Pfizer,” said Public Health COVID vaccine deputy Tess Ellens.

Ellens said Public Health would continue administering Pfizer’s shot at the Alliant Energy Center. Anyone scheduled to receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will get priority to reschedule their appointment.

UW Health senior medical director of primary care Matt Anderson said this news should not impact what people think about other COVID vaccines, including Pfizer and Moderna. Anderson said several months of data show those vaccines to be safe and effective.

“The Johnson & Johnson pause has nothing to do or say about the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, which have been out for a longer period of time, have really good experience with those, and so there’s nothing that people need to be hesitant about with those,” Anderson explained.

Health officials also said for people who have already gotten the Johnson & Johnson shot, there is no reason to panic. The clotting concerns are extremely rare: officials stressed that six cases of blood clots out of more than 7 million doses is a very small number.

Anderson said the risk of developing these blood clots is very low, and people should not rush to judgment about the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. If people are worried, Anderson said they can monitor for common symptoms of blood clots like severe headaches, leg swelling and unusual shortness of breath.

“Visual changes that are acute and significant, those sorts of things again that are atypical for somebody, those are all things they should be reaching out to their provider about seeking out immediate advice or care,” he explained.

Tess Ellens added timing is also important.

“The symptoms for the individuals that did develop this disorder happened within six to 13 days after receiving their J&J dose. So if you’re outside of that window and beyond that window, you really don’t have anything to be concerned about,” she said.

Ellens also explained Public Health has been told the pause on the vaccine is “very temporary.” The pause is expected to last days, not weeks.

