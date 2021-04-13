Advertisement

Evers strikes deal saving $70 million in federal food assistance benefits

(WSAW)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A new deal will save the $70 million in federal dollars the state stood to lose following the Wisconsin Supreme Court decision that struck down the Gov. Tony Evers’ emergency order that included the mask mandate.

The state stood to lose the emergency funds because the justices’ ruling ended the state of emergency related to the COVID-19 pandemic in Wisconsin. That meant the state would not be able to collect emergency allotment benefits to pay for additional food assistance for more than 400,000 Wisconsin households.

“I’m proud we were able to work with our federal partners to come to an agreement that will ensure we can keep providing these critical resources to Wisconsinites across our state,” Evers said.

The state reached the agreement with the U.S. Dept. of Agriculture and Food and Nutrition Service, the Governor’s Office explained. It will allow the state to continue collecting the agencies’ benefits based on a new Evers Administration declaration.

The declaration by the Dept. of Health Services cites rising cases in Wisconsin, the presence of coronavirus variants in the state, and the spike in cases in neighboring states. Rather than being a state of emergency declared by Evers, this emergency declaration was issued by the Dept. of Health Services.

“We have been working tirelessly with the federal government to make sure Wisconsin families don’t lose out on needed benefits due to the global pandemic,” Dept. of Health Services Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake said, adding that the funds not only help the family receiving the benefits, but it also aids other parts of the community, including grocery stores and farmers.

