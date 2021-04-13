Advertisement

US recommends ‘pause’ for J&J vaccine over clot reports

The U.S. is recommending a “pause” in administration of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson...
The U.S. is recommending a “pause” in administration of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to investigate reports of potentially dangerous blood clots.(Source: Morgan Newell/WBTV)
By ZEKE MILLER
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 6:18 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. is recommending a “pause” in administration of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to investigate reports of potentially dangerous blood clots.

In a joint statement Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration said it was investigating clots in six women in the days after vaccination, in combination with reduced platelet counts. More than 6.8 million doses of the J&J vaccine have been administered in the U.S.

U.S. federal distribution channels, including mass vaccination sites, will pause the use of the J&J shot, and states and other providers are expected to follow.

CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices will meet Wednesday to discuss the cases and the FDA has also launched an investigation of the cases.

“Until that process is complete, we are recommending a pause in the use of this vaccine out of an abundance of caution,” Dr. Anne Schuchat, Principal Deputy Director of the CDC and Dr. Peter Marks, director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research said in a joint statement.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madison police are responding to a shots fired incident at a BP gas station on S. Park St....
19-year-old woman arrested in Madison homicide; victim’s name released
Michigan's Molly Toon, right, attempts to score over the defense of Tennessee's Olivia Okoro,...
Middleton volleyball standout, daughter of UW Badger Al Toon, killed in shooting, reports show
A 5-year-old was found wandering on Rusk Ave. on Thursday evening after being left on a school...
5-year-old boy left on school bus found wandering in Madison
Jaxon Hunter
Attorneys: Chippewa Co. DHS not to blame for infant’s death
Madison stops accepting plastic bag, plastic film for recycling

Latest News

A friend reflects on the life of U.S. Capitol Police Officer Billy Evans.
Congress to honor 2nd Capitol Police officer slain this year
FILE - In this July 27, 2018 file photo, the Dave Johnson coal-fired power plant is silhouetted...
Business leaders urge Biden to set ambitious climate goal
Breezy conditions will keep wind chills in the 30s during the morning and low 40s during the...
Cooler Temperatures Over the Next Couple Days
VACCINE Q&A: Why do businesses still have strict contact policies?