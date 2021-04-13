Green County school district plans in-person prom for juniors, seniors

JUDA, Wis. (WMTV) - When schools shut down in March 2020 because of COVID-19, it meant high school juniors and seniors missed out on major spring events, like prom. This year, the Juda School District is making sure students get the full experience.

This May, the Juda School District in Green County is holding prom in person. Typically, the high school only has a junior prom, but this year, they are inviting seniors who missed their own event because of the pandemic.

Juda High School senior Jocelyn Rufer thought she had missed her chance at high school prom after spring 2020.

“I didn’t think we would have anything this year,” Rufer said, adding, “I’m super excited that we even get to have anything.”

Superintendent Traci Davis said when the school started looking at spring events, prom was one of the big events they wanted to bring back.

“Some of [the now-seniors] had already gotten their dresses, so they wanted to make sure they were able to wear those,” Davis explained.

Davis added things will be different. Students will have to wear masks and tables will be spaced out.

“We are debating on whether we’re allowing other dates from other schools,” Davis said.

Juda is adding several elements to prom to keep people in one place, including serving a full dinner at the high school. Davis said this avoids having students crowd nearby restaurants.

“Kids are going to have a great brisket, pulled pork and some chicken and mac and cheese,” Davis described, explaining parents have volunteered to cook.

Even with the changes, seniors like Rufer and her friends said going to prom makes things feel a little more normal.

“It’s very crucial, I guess, in your high school experience to have a prom or some activity along those lines,” said senior Jencie Lynaugh.

It's prom season! The Juda School District is planning an in-person junior prom this year - also inviting their seniors... Posted by Sanika Bhargaw NBC15 on Monday, April 12, 2021

Junior and senior students are also in charge of decorations, and they are already getting creative with ideas.

“We’re going to introduce the Wild West theme so we can have more of a rustic and still make it really fun,” said senior Miah Roth.

After the stress of 2020, these students are looking forward to end their senior year on a high note.

“I’m really excited, I’m glad we get to do something with it,” Rufer said.

Roth added, “It’s nice to have one big final event before graduation.”

Prom will be held on Saturday, May 1. The school district is also planning an in-person graduation ceremony for students at the end of May.

