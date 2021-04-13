Madison man arrested on child porn allegations

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 36-year-old Madison man was arrested Tuesday morning on multiple child pornography counts.

According to the Madison Police Dept., Noah D. Carrillo was taken into custody shortly before 9:30 a.m. after multiple law enforcement agencies executed a search warrant at his home, in the 4400 block of Village Lane.

The police report indicated Carrillo was the subject of an ongoing investigation prior to his arrest. He was booked into the Dane Co. jail on five counts of possession of child pornography.

Members of MPD’s Special Victims Unit and SWAT team executed the warrant along with the Dept. of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation.

