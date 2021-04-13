Madison shooting sends one person to the hospital

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Dept. is investigating a shooting Wednesday afternoon that sent one person to the hospital.

According to the police, officers responded shortly before 3 p.m. to the 1200 block of Gilbert Rd. after multiple people reported hearing gunshots.

Its initial report indicated the person who was shot suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

MPD officers remain on the scene and the department states the investigation by MPD’s Violent Crime Unit remains “active and ongoing.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Madison Police Dept. at 608-255-2345 or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014. A tip can also be left online at p3tips.com.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.