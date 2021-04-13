Advertisement

Middleton volleyball standout, daughter of UW Badger Al Toon, killed in shooting, reports show

Michigan's Molly Toon, right, attempts to score over the defense of Tennessee's Olivia Okoro,...
Michigan's Molly Toon, right, attempts to score over the defense of Tennessee's Olivia Okoro, right, and Tiffany Baker during a first round match in the NCAA Division 1 women's college volleyball tournament, Thursday, Nov. 29, 2012, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)(Timothy D. Easley | AP)
By Reagan Zimmerman and Juliana Tornabene
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 8:45 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (WMTV) – A 28-year-old former standout Middleton High School volleyball player and daughter of University of Wisconsin-Madison football legend Al Toon and his wife Jane, was killed Sunday in an alleged murder-suicide at a home in Scottsdale, Arizona, according to reports.

According to an incident report from the Scottsdale Police Department, officers responded to reports of a shooting at a home just before 5 p.m. Sunday in the 8600 block of East Thornwood Drive in Arizona and found Molly Lillard, whose maiden name is Toon according to public records obtained by NBC15, in the front of the home with gunshot wounds.

She was transported to a local hospital, but did not survive due to the injuries she suffered. Police also say the couple’s 8-month-old child was present at the time of the shooting, but was not injured. Scottsdale PD added that the child is in the care of family.

In a tweet by longtime sports journalist Rob Reischel, he confirmed that Molly Lillard was the 28-year-old Molly Toon.

Police believe she was shot by her 36-year-old husband, Royce Dale Lillard III, who had locked himself inside of the house at the time of the incident. SWAT officers entered the home around 10:45 p.m. and found him dead from what was believed to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police report.

Molly graduated from and played volleyball at Middleton High School in 2010. Last summer, a panel voted her the twelfth greatest female athlete of the 21st Century of Middleton High School athletes.

She went on to play volleyball for the University of Michigan from 2010-2013. She was a varsity letter-winner all four years of her time at University of Michigan, the college’s athletics websites notes, and she also received honors as a AVCA All-America honorable mention and AVCA All-North Region.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heather and her children start an Easter hike on the Ice Age Trail
Gunfire narrowly misses hiking family in Lodi, mother shares terrifying experience
Madison police are responding to a shots fired incident at a BP gas station on S. Park St....
19-year-old woman arrested in Madison homicide; victim’s name released
3 lanes were closed late Saturday night after a pedestrian was hit by a car.
Pedestrian dies after being struck by car Saturday night
This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), reveals...
35 linked to COVID-19 outbreak at Dane Co. childcare center
A 5-year-old was found wandering on Rusk Ave. on Thursday evening after being left on a school...
5-year-old boy left on school bus found wandering in Madison

Latest News

Police released bodycam video of a deadly officer-involved shooting in Minnesota, which they...
GRAPHIC: Police: Minnesota officer meant to draw Taser, not handgun
The prosecution in the Chauvin trial nears its end as Minneapolis braces for protests
The prosecution in the Chauvin trial nears its end as Minneapolis braces for protests
Incident at Austin-East High School
Knoxville officer shot, student dead after officer-involved shooting at Austin-East High School
Strides forward in development would mean a tear-down of a 92-year-old Madison restaurant
New development proposal would mean a tear down of an old Madison icon