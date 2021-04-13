Over $100 million invested to help Wis. businesses bounce back from COVID-19

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Over $100 million will be invested into revitalizing businesses and communities across Wisconsin as part of the state’s economic recovery from COVID-19, Gov. Tony Evers announced Tuesday.

Gov. Tony Evers stated these funds were received under President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan Act. The governor had previously announced his plan to put $2.5 billion in federal funding into the state’s economic recovery, $600 million of which will go toward supporting small businesses.

The funding revealed Tuesday also includes $50 million in Wisconsin Tomorrow - Main Street Bounceback grants, which encourages businesses to move into vacant storefronts in downtown areas or commercial corridors. Each grant is $10,000.

“Our top priority continues to be getting these funds out to folks who need it across our state so they can recover and bounce back from this pandemic,” said Gov. Evers. “Many of our state’s downtowns have been hit hard as retailers, restaurants, and other Main Street businesses closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and these grants are intended to get those storefronts filled and get our downtowns humming again.”

Fifty-million dollars in grants coordinated by the Department of Administration will also go to provide grants to community partners who are working to eliminate disparities in their area.

“As I’ve said before, our priority is and always has been building a Wisconsin that works for everyone, and as we work toward recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, we must ensure that equity is at the forefront,” said Gov. Evers.

The Equitable Recovery program will fund work across multiple initiatives, such as education, health and housing.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.