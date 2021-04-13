Advertisement

PHMDC to pause Johnson & Johnson vaccine distribution

Public Health Madison& Dane Co. will pause distribution following CDC and FDA recommendations.
By Nick Viviani
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 9:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Public Health Madison & Dane Co. will stop distributing the Johnson and Johnson version of the COVID-19 vaccine after two top federal agencies recommended a “pause” in administration of the single-dose COVID-19 vaccine to investigate reports of potentially dangerous blood clots.

“Public Health Madison & Dane County will follow this recommendation until further information is provided,” the agency wrote in a statement.

County health officials stress that the side effects are extremely rare, only affecting seven people out of the nearly seven million doses given.

“Again, it’s important to point out that these adverse events appear to be extremely rare,” it added.

The Sauk Co. Health Dept. told NBC15 News that the Dept. of Health Services has already notified all counties that they should stop using the vaccine.

In a joint statement Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration said they were investigating unusual clots in six women that occurred 6 to 13 days after vaccination. The clots occurred in veins that drain blood from the brain and occurred together with low platelets. All six cases were in women between the ages of 18 and 48.

The reports appear similar to a rare, unusual type of clotting disorder that European authorities say is possibly linked to another COVID-19 vaccine not yet cleared in the U.S., from AstraZeneca.

More than 6.8 million doses of the J&J vaccine have been administered in the U.S., the vast majority with no or mild side effects.

Today, FDA and CDC issued a statement regarding the Johnson & Johnson #COVID19 vaccine. We are recommending a pause in the use of this vaccine out of an abundance of caution. https://go.usa.gov/xHbvU

Posted by U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday, April 13, 2021

