Advertisement

Pres. Biden sets 9/11 goal to pull all troops from Afghanistan

FILE - In this Nov. 28, 2019 file photo, armed soldiers stand guard in the motorcade for...
FILE - In this Nov. 28, 2019 file photo, armed soldiers stand guard in the motorcade for President Donald Trump during a surprise Thanksgiving Day visit to the troops at Bagram Airfield, Afghanistan.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — A U.S. official says President Joe Biden has decided to leave American troops in Afghanistan beyond the May 1 deadline negotiated with the Taliban by the Trump administration.

The official says Biden has set the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks as the new goal.

Biden has been hinting for weeks that he was going to let the deadline lapse, and as the days went by it became clear that an orderly withdrawal of the remaining 2,500 troops was difficult and unlikely.

A U.S. official provided details on Biden’s decision on condition of anonymity, speaking ahead of the announcement.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan's Molly Toon, right, attempts to score over the defense of Tennessee's Olivia Okoro,...
Middleton volleyball standout, daughter of UW Badger Al Toon, killed in shooting, reports show
Madison police are responding to a shots fired incident at a BP gas station on S. Park St....
19-year-old woman arrested in Madison homicide; victim’s name released
Jaxon Hunter
Attorneys: Chippewa Co. DHS not to blame for infant’s death
A 5-year-old was found wandering on Rusk Ave. on Thursday evening after being left on a school...
5-year-old boy left on school bus found wandering in Madison
Madison stops accepting plastic bag, plastic film for recycling

Latest News

Bob Reeners in 2018 with a book describing his role in the D-Day invasion at Normandy
Local veteran who survived D-Day buried at Arlington National Cemetery
Johnson & Johnson's Janssen COVIDE-19 vaccine
Wisconsin pauses Johnson & Johnson vaccinations statewide
Assembly set to vote on Republicans’ COVID spending bills
People attend a wreath-laying ceremony marking the Holocaust Remembrance Day at Holocaust...
Wisconsin Assembly to OK genocide education bill