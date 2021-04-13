Advertisement

Sun Prairie teachers resign after slavery assignment controversy

Potential legal action coming from Sun Prairie family
By Nick Viviani and Isabel Lawrence
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The three teachers at the heart of a controversial assignment given to some Sun Prairie Area School District middle-school students have all resigned from their positions.

The district made the announcement Tuesday as it released the findings from an investigation into February assignment in which some sixth-grade students at Patrick Marsh Middle School were asked about ancient Mesopotamian law that included a question about how students would punish a slave.

Superintendent Brad Saron and Lori Lubinsky, an independent attorney who led the investigation into the assignment, sat down with NBC15 News’ Isabel Lawrence for an exclusive interview about the controversy.

The investigation revealed the three teachers involved created the lesson independently, meaning they did not bring the lesson to any other Sun Prairie school or district-level administrators to get it approved, Lubinsky stated.

She noted that the assignment apparently came from a website called Teachers Pay Teachers, an online marketplace for education resources, a move Lubinsky described as troubling because that meant the lesson violated district policy.

The teachers, whose names were not released, had been placed on administrative leave ever since news of the assignment became public.

The teachers’ resignations will take effect at the end of the year; however they will not be back in the classroom this year, Lubinsky noted, adding that they will not be back next year either and the current Sun Prairie Area School District administration has no plans on bringing them back.

The district has not made any other changes in light of the situation.

Saron told NBC15 their policies that were instituted to prevent incidents like these were circumvented, but the district does have equity teams established in all schools.

The district is also finalizing a job description for a new position, Director of Systemic Equity, among other measures.

